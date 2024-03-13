Pinarayi, Stalin say they won't implement CAA: New rules leave them with no option

The other members of the District Level Committees are:

(i) District Informatics Officer or District Informatics Assistant of the district concerned

(ii) nominee of the Union government

(iii) two invitees

(a) a representative not below the rank of Naib Tehsildar or equivalent from the Office of District Collector

(b) jurisdictional Station Master of Railways, subject to availability.

The Empowered Committee, on the other hand, is headed by the Director (Census Operations) of the state or Union Territory concerned. This official falls under the Office of the Registrar General of India, which in turn falls under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The other members of the Empowered Committee are:

(i) an officer in the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau not below the rank of Deputy Secretary to the Government of India

(ii) jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Officer concerned

(iii) the State Informatics Officer of National Informatics Centre of the state or Union Territory concerned

(iv) Postmaster General of the state or Union Territory concerned or a Postal Officer nominated by the PostMaster General not below the rank of Deputy Secretary to the Government of India; (v) two invitees

(a) a representative from the office of Principal Secretary (Home) or Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the state government or Union Territory concerned

(b) a representative of the jurisdictional Divisional Railway Manager of Railways.

What this effectively means is that no officer under the state government occupies a decision making role in the granting of citizenship to applicants. With no officials who are bound to follow state government orders, the state governments’ hands are tied in all matters concerning the implementation of the CAA. Even if there was a direct involvement of state government employees, the state does not have the power to ask them to not implement a law promulgated by the Union government.

That is why, while the declarations of Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin that the Act will not be implemented in their states may sound hopeful, the only option before them is to approach courts.