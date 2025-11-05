Kerala names Vedan best lyricist amidst multiple sexual assault charges, draws flak

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The decision to grant Malayalam rapper Hiran Das Murali, popularly known as Vedan, the Best Lyricist award at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards for the song ‘Kuthanthram’ from Manjummel Boys has triggered outrage in Kerala.

Vedan is currently facing multiple criminal cases, including rape, cheating, and drug use. Activists and social media users have argued that honouring him just months after these cases were registered sends a troubling message about accountability and the State’s endorsement of individuals accused of serious crimes.

The announcement also comes weeks after the Kerala High Court relaxed Vedan’s anticipatory bail conditions, allowing him to travel abroad for stage shows. The Thrikkakkara police have already submitted a final report in the case.

Screenwriter and author Didi Damodaran on Wednesday, November 5, strongly criticised the Best Lyricist award being conferred on rapper Vedan (Hiran Das Murali), calling it an “injustice” and a “betrayal” of the government’s stated commitment to stand against those accused of violence against women.

In a sharply-worded Facebook post, Deedi said the jury’s decision to honour Vedan amounted to “a breach of trust” of the policy announcements made by the government at the Film Conclave that they would not protect perpetrators of sexual assault. She added that “the film jury is obligated to apologise to the women of Kerala for inscribing a decision that cannot even be revoked now, even by going to court, into the history of cinema.”

The jury had lauded the lyrics of Vedan’s ‘Kuthanthram’ for reflecting the pain and resilience of marginalised lives through “authentic, unpolished imagery.”

Didi, however, argued that artistic merit cannot be separated from ethical responsibility. “The line ‘Viyarppu thunniyitta kuppayam’ (sweat-stitched shirt) may be powerful, but the award itself is tainted by the blood of wounds suffered by the complainants. No praise can erase or hide that stain,” she said.

Veteran actor Joy Mathew too criticised the government and jury, calling the award an affront to justice and women’s rights. He wrote in a Facebook post, “No matter how excellent a writer or artist a person may be, if, in the eyes of the law, he is a perpetrator of sexual assault, then by honouring him with an award funded by public tax money, are we not making a mockery of the law? And the Chief Minister, who says ‘women’s empowerment’ and ‘a refuge for the weak’ forty times an hour, is the one supposed to hand over the award!”

Novelist Indu Menon wrote that “academies have always held great respect for those who sexually abuse women.” “They parade them at literature festivals, give them multiple platforms, appoint them as judges or jury members, and even throw in an award for variety,” she added.

Filmmaker Shruti Sharanyam also criticised the celebration of “habitual sex offenders” without “a hint of hesitation.” Clearly, the “honourable” jury is still struggling to grasp the concept of the "male gaze," she said, adding, “Meanwhile, the groundbreaking female-centric films that made waves in Cannes, Seoul and their likes, have been conveniently swept under the carpet.”

The legal cases against Vedan

On October 1, the Thrikkakkara police filed a charge sheet against Vedan in a rape case following a complaint by a doctor. She alleged that Vedan befriended her through Instagram in 2021, promised marriage, and under that assurance, maintained sexual relations with her in Kozhikode and Kochi between 2021 and 2023.

According to the complaint, the two briefly lived together, and she financially supported him — including funding his debut album and travel expenses. The charge sheet includes her testimony, witness statements, and chat records.

Vedan, who was absconding for weeks, had secured anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court on August 27. His arrest was later recorded on September 10, though he wasn’t sent to jail. Vedan also denied the allegations, claiming the relationship was consensual and initiated by the complainant, a fan. His counsel argued that the complaint arose from personal differences, while her lawyer cited similar allegations from other women. The High Court, however, observed that each case must be judged separately.

Another case was registered against Vedan in August, after a woman wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the alleged assault she faced from the rapper. Vedan was booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to assault or use of criminal force against a woman. Earlier two women had written separate emails to the Chief Minister alleging that they faced sexual abuse from Vedan in 2020.

In a separate case , the Hill Palace police in Kochi filed a charge sheet against Vedan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, following the recovery of cannabis from his Thripunithura flat in April. Vedan and eight others have been listed as accused.

A complex public image

Vedan, now 29, rose to prominence as a Dalit rapper known for his politically charged, anti-caste verses. In 2021, he was hailed as a bold new voice in Malayalam hip-hop. But his public image grew increasingly complicated as serious allegations surfaced.

In 2021, several women accused him of sexual abuse and manipulation. At the time, Vedan issued a public apology on Facebook but reportedly never contacted the survivors personally. “Four years later, he still hasn’t reached out,” two of them told The News Minute.