Second FIR filed against rapper Vedan, woman alleges sexual assault

The Ernakulam Central police in Kerala have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, for allegedly assaulting a woman. He has been booked under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to assault or use of criminal force against a woman.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred in 2020. The complainant’s statement has not yet been recorded as she is currently outside the state.

It is reported that the complainant initially approached the Chief Minister’s Office, and the complaint was later forwarded to the Kochi City Police Commissioner. The case was subsequently registered on August 21.

Meanwhile, Vedan has been absconding since July 31 after the Thrikkakkara police in Kozhikode booked him for rape based on a complaint filed by a young woman doctor. In this case, the woman alleged that Vedan raped her in 2021 and sexually assaulted her multiple times between August 2021 and March 2023 under the pretext of marriage.

On August 19, the Kerala High Court passed an interim order restraining the police from arresting Vedan while hearing his anticipatory bail plea in the doctor’s case. The court said he should not be arrested until the bail plea is considered. The hearing on his anticipatory bail plea has been posted for August 27.