Kerala man who died in Kuwait fire was to return home for daughter’s admission

Lukose Oonnunny had planned to come home to Kerala from Kuwait this month, but pushed it by a few more weeks so he could be there when his elder daughter joins college. Home is in Velichikkala near Chathannoor of Kollam, where his family had been awaiting his visit after the last one a year ago. Lydia, the elder daughter, was promised a present for graduating her Class 12 exams with high grades and Lukose was to accompany her to take admission in a Bengaluru college. There’d be another gift for Lucy, his younger daughter of 10.

In his everyday calls home, he’d told his wife Shiny and his parents that all preparations were made for his journey home. But they didn't hear from Lukose on Wednesday, June 12. By 11 in the morning his brother Mathew realised that the building in Kuwait they showed in the news, of having caught fire, was where Lukose lived. Much later they heard what they feared the most: Lukose was among the Malayalis who died in the fire.

By Wednesday evening, when the numbers began coming, it was revealed that 40 of the 49 who died in the fire were Indians. By Thursday, the toll of Malayalis reached 24, most of them in the ages between 20 and 50. Most of the bereaved families appear to have learnt the news from media reports, and not from the company or government officials, we realised when we visited three of them in Kollam.