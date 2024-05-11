Kerala man killed by four-member gang after brawl at a bar

A 26-year-old was beaten to death by a four-member gang in Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, May 10. The deceased was identified as Akhil, a resident of Karamana who works as a fish vendor. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm. The accused came in an Innova car and beat up Akhil near his residence using stones and sticks. Police have identified persons involved in the crime – Appu, Vineeth, Kiran, and Aneesh.

The accused fled the scene after severely assaulting the victim. Akhil, who suffered critical injuries, was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries. He died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College at 8:15 pm.

The Thiruvananthapuram police registered a case against the accused under sections 324(voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 341 (wrongful restraint),302 (Murder), read with section 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While the police initially filed charges against three persons, Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nithin Raj later confirmed the involvement of Aneesh in the crime. He drove the car, the DCP said.

According to the DCP, this gang was involved in another murder that took place in 2019.

It is reported that Akhil was killed after getting into a brawl with the accused at a bar. Police have retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot and tracked down the vehicle used in the crime. It was a rented car, police confirmed.