Kerala man dies by suicide, says years of sexual abuse at RSS camps traumatised him

The CPI(M), Congress, Youth Congress and DYFI have demanded a probe into the death of a 26-year-old man from Kerala who died by suicide after posting a note on Instagram alleging that he was sexually abused as a child by members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In his post, which was scheduled to go live after his death, the man said the trauma of the abuse had haunted him for years and contributed to his mental health struggles.



The man, a software engineer from Kottayam, was found dead in a lodge in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on October 9, a day after he was reported missing from a relative’s home. Police later identified the body and sent it for postmortem, after which the suicide note appeared on his Instagram profile.

In the post, he clarified that his decision to die by suicide was not due to a failed relationship, but due to deep-seated trauma.

He wrote that he was diagnosed with Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) a few years ago and later realised that the OCD was from “repressed trauma” linked to his time with the RSS. He said that his post should be treated as a dying declaration.

According to the post, he joined RSS as a child. “I have no anger towards anyone, except one person and an organisation, which is the RSS. My father made me join this group and where I am suffering life long trauma,” he says.

He named his former neighbour, identified as 'NM’. He alleged that NM, an active RSS member, constantly abused him from the age of three.

He also said that he was sexually abused at an RSS camp.

He wrote that these incidents happened during ITC (initial training camp) and OTC (Officers' Training camp), two major types of training camps of the RSS.

“There is no other organisation I hate as much as this. Having been associated with it for a long time, I know this. Never be friends with RSS persons. Not just friends- even if your father, brother or even son are part of it, keep them away from your life.”

He said he suffered both sexual as well as physical abuse at RSS camps. He was beaten up with a danda (a bamboo stick used in RSS camps).

"What I have written is what they did to me. But there is a lot of sexual and physical abuse that happens in their camps. I am able to speak because I came out of it. I know nobody will believe me, because I don't have any proof. I place my life as proof. I confess because I am in deep pain. No child should experience what happened to me.”

He wrote that he believed he wasn’t NM’s only victim. "Many children face abuse at RSS camps and Shakhas. It is very important to save them and give proper counselling.

According to the police, the body was found from a lodge a day after he was reported missing from a relative’s house in Thiruvananthapuram. The suicide note appeared on his Instagram profile, hours after police identified the body and sent it for postmortem.

Police told TNM they have registered a FIR under CrPC 174 (unnatural death). “We have seen the Instagram post. Currently we are investigating the case of suicide. We will proceed further only after getting the postmortem report. As per our preliminary investigation, he had not revealed details of the abuse to anyone,” said Thampanoor station house officer.

The victim’s relative told TNM that the family was not aware of any of the incidents mentioned in his Instagram post. “We came to know about his mental health issues only recently. Police told us that they would investigate the incidents mentioned in the post. We have not taken any decision on filing a separate case,” the relative said.

He, however, added that the family has been ardent supporters of the RSS and the victim had attended RSS camps in his childhood.

He is survived by his mother and a sister. His father, an RSS member, died six years ago.

Meanwhile, the DYFI has asked for a probe on the issue.





If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.



