Kerala: Man arrested for stabbing wife to death in public view

A 43-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her husband in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Saturday, May 18 for questioning his relationship with another woman. The deceased has been identified as Ambili, hailing from Pallippuram. The accused, Rajesh, was arrested from a bar in Kottayam district’s Kanjikuzhi at midnight on Saturday.
According to reports, Ambili was working in a private bank and was returning to her home in a two-wheeler when Rajesh stabbed her with a knife, causing several injuries, near Pallipuram market. She was taken to Saint Thomas Hospital in Pallipuram, and died while being shifted to KVM Hospital in Cherthala. After stabbing the woman, Rajesh escaped after stealing her collection bag which had Rs 50,000 along with her mobile phone.
It is alleged that Ambili was subjected to physical assault by Rajesh and they were living separately for the last two weeks. A complaint was lodged by Ambili with the Cherthala police regarding the alleged domestic violence. The FIR said that Ambili had questioned Rajesh about his romantic relationship with another woman, which irked Rajesh.
Rajesh has been booked under sections 341 (wrongfully restraining any person), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 397 (committing robbery or dacoity), and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).