Kerala: Man arrested for stabbing wife to death in public view

A 43-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her husband in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Saturday, May 18 for questioning his relationship with another woman. The deceased has been identified as Ambili, hailing from Pallippuram. The accused, Rajesh, was arrested from a bar in Kottayam district’s Kanjikuzhi at midnight on Saturday.

According to reports, Ambili was working in a private bank and was returning to her home in a two-wheeler when Rajesh stabbed her with a knife, causing several injuries, near Pallipuram market. She was taken to Saint Thomas Hospital in Pallipuram, and died while being shifted to KVM Hospital in Cherthala. After stabbing the woman, Rajesh escaped after stealing her collection bag which had Rs 50,000 along with her mobile phone.