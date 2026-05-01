Kerala: IUML hints at support for VD Satheesan as Chief Minister if UDF wins

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has indirectly endorsed the candidature of VD Satheesan as Chief Minister if the United Democratic Front (UDF) wins the election.

IUML state president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said that the Congress party should respect public opinion on the matter, which is seen as an indication of the party’s support for Satheesan.

“I think Satheesan receives people’s support, as we have seen in exit polls. It is the people’s opinion. The Congress High Command has to make the final decision on this, and they will consider people’s sentiments too,” he said while addressing the media in Malappuram on Thursday, April 30.

Thangal also expressed confidence in IUML’s electoral prospects, stating that the party expects to win between 20 and 22 seats. He added that the exit poll trends favouring the UDF are likely to hold true.

Exit polls released on April 29, following the conclusion of local body elections across Kerala, indicate a strong advantage for the UDF, potentially ending the Left Democratic Front’s bid for a third consecutive term.

Surveys conducted by Axis My India–India Today, People Pulse, and News18 Vote Tracker place the UDF in the lead, projecting it to win between 70 and 90 seats. The LDF is estimated to secure around 49 to 65 seats, while the NDA is expected to win only 0 to 3 seats. People Pulse findings show a similar trend.

The Manorama News–CVoter exit poll predicts a strong comeback for the UDF, estimating a tally between 82 and 94 seats. The LDF is projected to win 44 to 56 seats, while the NDA may secure 1 to 3 seats.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Sunny Joseph clarified that the Chief Ministerial decision would only be taken after consulting elected MLAs. He said the Congress High Command would take the final decision after gathering opinions from within the party.