Kerala HC refuses to extend transit anticipatory bail for Monalisa’s husband Farman

The Kerala High Court refused to extend the transit anticipatory bail granted to Farman Khan, the husband of viral Kumbh Mela girl Monalsia Bhosle. On Thursday, July 2, the court said that Farman’s application to extend the one-month transit anticipatory bail is not maintainable.

Farman was granted a one-month transit anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court on June 3. This was to enable him to approach the appropriate court in Madhya Pradesh for pre-arrest bail. However, on July 1, a jurisdictional POCSO Court in Mandleshwar, Madhya Pradesh denied him bail.

Hearing the application for extending the transit anticipatory bail on Thursday, Justice Kauser Edappagath of the Kerala High Court noted that Farman had “exercised the liberty granted to him by this court” to apply for bail in Madhya Pradesh, and hence, “The present application is not maintainable. Accordingly, it is dismissed."

Citing the Supreme Court's decision in Priya Indoria vs State of Karnataka, Justice Kauser reportedly said, “Once you approach there, get an order favourable or against, this court's jurisdiction is over.”

Monalisa married Farman Khan on March 11 this year, at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram. At the time, she had approached Kerala police, stated that she was acting of her own will, and produced documents showing that she was an adult. The marriage was subsequently registered through official channels.

However, the wedding soon became the centre of a larger controversy after allegations emerged from Madhya Pradesh questioning Monalisa’s age. A complaint before the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) claimed that she was a minor at the time of the marriage, following which a hospital birth register showing a different date of birth surfaced. Monalisa and Farman have maintained that she is an adult and that the marriage happened with her consent.