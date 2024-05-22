Kerala HC cancels Governor's four nominations to Kerala University senate

In a major setback to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the nominations of four members to the Kerala University senate were quashed by the Kerala High Court on Monday, May 21. The list had become controversial due to allegations that the Governor included nominees affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after removing names of students suggested by the university.

The court rejected the Governor’s contention that, as the Chancellor, making appointments to the senate was his discretion. “It is trite that there is no unbridled power vested with the Chancellor while making the nominations in terms of the statutory provisions. Any arbitrary use of power violates not only the rule of 'Equality' enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution of India but also the rule of 'Discrimination' inbuilt in Article 16,” the court said.

The High Court was hearing two writ petitions filed under Section 17 of the Kerala University Act, 1974 in the category of 'Other Members' by four students, whose names were removed by the governor, affiliated to the Students Federation of India (SFI). They alleged that Arif Mohammed Khan did not follow the normal procedure for nominations and persons with no merit, as compared to them, were selected.