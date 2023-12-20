Kerala

In Kerala, Sangh Parivar nominees are entering varsity senates with Governor’s help

Successive Kerala governments have tried to keep people with open BJP-RSS affiliations from powerful bodies like university syndicates. We take a look at the members nominated by the Governor, affiliated to the Sangh.
The Calicut University in Kerala is readying for syndicate election as directed by the Kerala High Court. The Sangh Parivar, for the first time in history, is expected to have at least one member who is affiliated to their ideology when elections are over. A similar scenario is awaiting the Kerala University syndicate too, where the Sangh might see two members entering the syndicate, all because Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of universities in the state reconstituted the senates with members he nominated from his own list. We take a look at the members nominated by the Governor.

