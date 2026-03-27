Kerala HC asks EC to act on BJP Guruvayur nominee Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Hindu MLA’ remark

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The Kerala High Court on Friday, March 27, directed the Election Commission to act within two months on a complaint against BJP Guruvayur candidate B Gopalakrishnan over his “Hindu MLA” remark, made during the ongoing election campaign.

A single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was hearing a plea filed by Gokul, a Kerala Students Union (the Congress party’s student wing) leader, who alleged that no action had been taken on his complaint regarding Gopalakrishnan’s communal remarks. According to Bar and Bench , the petitioner argued that the Election Commission had failed to respond despite the seriousness of the issue.

In the now-deleted video posted on March 20, Gopalakrishnan, who is also the BJP’s state vice president, had said: “Why doesn’t Guruvayur, an international pilgrimage centre, have a Hindu MLA? … I have been called on by Guruvayurappan to rescue the land from this half-century-long imprisonment in the hands of temple looters and temple-opposers.”