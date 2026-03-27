Kerala HC asks EC to act on BJP Guruvayur nominee Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Hindu MLA’ remark

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The Kerala High Court on Friday, March 27, directed the Election Commission to act within two months on a complaint against BJP Guruvayur candidate B Gopalakrishnan over his “Hindu MLA” remark, made during the ongoing election campaign.
A single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was hearing a plea filed by Gokul, a Kerala Students Union (the Congress party’s student wing) leader, who alleged that no action had been taken on his complaint regarding Gopalakrishnan’s communal remarks. According to , the petitioner argued that the Election Commission had failed to respond despite the seriousness of the issue.
In the now-deleted video posted on March 20, Gopalakrishnan, who is also the BJP’s state vice president, had said: “Why doesn’t Guruvayur, an international pilgrimage centre, have a Hindu MLA? … I have been called on by Guruvayurappan to rescue the land from this half-century-long imprisonment in the hands of temple looters and temple-opposers.”
The remarks triggered sharp criticism and complaints from both the CPI(M) and Congress filing parties. Kerala’s Chief Election Officer Ratan U Kelkar subsequently directed Thrissur District Collector Shikha Surendran to initiate action. On March 22, Guruvayur Temple Station police against Gopalakrishnan under provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct.
During the hearing on March 27, the Election Commission informed the High Court that a complaint had been filed by the returning officer and a first information report (FIR) had already been registered. It also noted that the video had been taken down from social media.
The court observed that since the complaint is already under the Election Commission's consideration, the petitioner must first pursue remedies before the Commission. “Since [the petitioner’s complaint] has admittedly been received by the [Commission] and is pending consideration, I am of the view that the petition can be disposed of with a direction, without entering into merits,” the order said.
The court, however, set a clear timeline, directing the Election Commission to pass appropriate orders “at any rate within two months.”