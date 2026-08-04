Kerala govt suspends Under Secretary over letter favouring jailed BJP councillor

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Days after a letter from the United Democratic Front (UDF) government department aided a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward member in securing his councillor position, the government took action against the Under Secretary. On Monday, August 3, the Local Self Government Department suspended Chithra P Arunima, a Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officer.

The government letter, signed by Chithara P Arunima, was used by the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to secure six months’ leave for BJP councillor R Sugathan, who was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) and is currently lodged at the high-security Viyyur Central Prison in Thrissur.

A meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation held on July 31, granted Sugathan six months’ leave after the council put it to a vote and passed it with 51 votes in the 101-member council.

The letter from the Home Department, dated July 20 and signed by the Under Secretary on behalf of the Additional Chief Secretary, outlined how he could protect his councillor position from disqualification.

It noted that while he would not be able to participate in person at the Corporation Council meetings and related proceedings, he is permitted to submit a leave application to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council through the Superintendent of the jail. If the Corporation Council considers and approves his leave application by vote, in accordance with the provisions of the Municipal Act, his position as a councillor will be protected from disqualification.

The Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had expressed displeasure after it became known that a Home Department letter helped the BJP councillor secure a six-month leave.