Kerala Home minister says unaware of department letter favouring jailed BJP councillor

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has expressed displeasure after it became known that a Home Department letter helped R Sugathan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Thiruvananthapuram, to secure a six-month leave.

Sugathan, arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) is currently interred at the high-security Viyyur Central Prison in Thrissur.

Reports said Ramesh Chennithala stated that it was issued without his knowledge and the incident will be probed.

KAAPA was invoked against Sugathan following an attempt-to-murder case linked to a clash at a temple festival. He was arrested on July 10. On July 14, he took his oath from inside the Viyyur Central Prison. The oath was administered after securing permission from the Kerala High Court.

The letter dated July 20, signed by an Under Secretary, on behalf of the Additional Chief Secretary, said Sugathan’s request for escort parole to attend the Council meetings was declined. It explained how he could secure his councillor position from disqualification.

“Although you will not be able to participate in the Corporation Council meetings and related proceedings in person, you are permitted to submit a leave application to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council through the Superintendent of the jail so that you do not experience disqualification from your position as a councillor. If the Corporation Council considers and approves the leave application by vote in accordance with the provisions of the Municipal Act, your position as a Councillor will be protected from disqualification,” the letter instructs.

A meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation held on Friday, July 31 granted Sugathan six months of leave after the council put it to a vote and passed it with 51 votes in the 101-member council. The number was achieved with the help of an independent councillor and the casting vote by Mayor VV Rajesh.

Mayor VV Rajesh held up the letter issued by the Home Department and told the UDF councillors to listen to what their own government was saying, when the Opposition voiced protest while the council took up Sugathan’s request.

With only 50 seats in the 101-member council and a single independent keeping it in power, the BJP wants to ensure Sugathan continues as councillor. Uninformed absence of a councillor from more than two meetings could lead to disqualification.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has alleged this is another instance of a Congress having a deal with the BJP.