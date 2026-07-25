Kerala govt forms panel to draft Sidharthan Anti-Ragging and Student Welfare Act

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The newly elected United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has formed a high-level panel to draft the Sidharthan Anti-Ragging and Student Welfare Act. The proposed Act is intended to be a stringent anti-ragging legislation, named after JS Sidharthan, a veterinary student who died by suicide, allegedly due to campus ragging.

According to reports , the government has appointed Achuthsankar S Nair, Vice-Chairperson of the Kerala State Higher Education Council, to chair the high-level committee responsible for preparing the draft legislation for the proposed Act. Constituted by the Home Department, the committee has been tasked with consolidating expert recommendations and drafting a comprehensive legal framework.

The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen anti-ragging measures in educational institutions through initiatives such as the Sidharthan Student Distress App, an emergency digital reporting system, institutionalised mental health support, and stricter safety guidelines across schools and colleges in the state.

The Sidharthan Student Distress App allows students to quickly send digital tips and emergency reports about ragging directly to the authorities.

On July 22, the Kerala Cabinet gave its nod to frame an anti-ragging law and to launch the app in memory of Sidharthan. Chief Minister VD Satheesan said the app could be used to tip off authorities about ragging incidents.

Earlier, on June 19, the Kerala CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio, announced in the budget speech that Kerala will enact the Sidharthan Act to prevent ragging in educational institutions.

Sidharthan was a student of the Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad, and he was found dead on February 18, 2024. Initially believed to be a suicide, the nature of his death came under scrutiny after the post-mortem report revealed that he had been subjected to prolonged physical and mental abuse by his batchmates and seniors.