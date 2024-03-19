Kerala govt directs police to speed up withdrawal of cases against CAA protesters

For the cases to be withdrawn, the police have to ensure that the applications for the same are submitted to the court on time. Since the prosecutor should also submit a favourable report in court, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department issued instructions to government lawyers.

The Citizenship Amendment Act has turned into an election issue in Kerala with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) assuring that the law will not be implemented in the state while the Congress has promised it will revoke the law if they can form the Union government after the Lok Sabha Elections.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2019. The Bill amended the Citizenship Act of 1955. The Act prohibited a foreign illegal migrant (a person without valid travel documents) from acquiring Indian citizenship, except for those who came into India on or before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan and belong to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian religious communities.

