Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan skips major chunk of his Assembly address

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan read only the first and last paragraphs of the 61-page address prepared by the state government, during his customary address of the state assembly on the first day of the session in the New Year. Though the Opposition Congress slammed the Governor’s action and called it a ‘black day in the history of Kerala Assembly’, Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian said that the Governor shortened speech due to his health issues.

The Governor and CPI(M) have been at loggerheads for a while and have been taking on one another in public space and it continued on Thursday when Governor Arif arrived at the foyer of the Assembly. Though he was greeted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his entourage, everyone except the Governor and the CM were in smiles. As soon as CM Pinarayi handed over the bouquet to Khan, he quickly gave it to his aide and with a grim face walked into the floor of the Assembly.

The Assembly witnessed a rather unprecedented scene as the Governor, after reading the opening statement that he is pleased to address the House, said, “Now, I am going to read the last paragraph...”. And after reading the first and last paragraphs of the 61-page-long speech, the Governor took an immediate leave. The Governor, when asked by the waiting media about the reason, just folded his hands and got into the car and drove away.