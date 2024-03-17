Kerala government moves SC against CAA implementation

The Kerala government approached the Supreme Court on March 16, seeking an interim injunction on the implementation of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), the rules for which were notified by the Union government recently.

According to reports, the Supreme Court will take up all pending petitions for staying CAA on March 19. Over a 100 writ petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act are pending in the Supreme Court.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 and prohibited a foreign illegal migrant (a person without valid travel documents) from acquiring Indian citizenship, except for those who came into India on or before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan and belong to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian religious communities.