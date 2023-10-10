Kerala gets its first 3D-printed building in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala saw its first 3D-printed building being inaugurated on Tuesday, October 10. The 380 sq ft one-room structure, named ‘AMAZE-28’, was built within a span of 28 days using the 3D printing technology inside the campus of Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (Kesnik) located at PTP Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram. The building was inaugurated by Minister for Revenue and Housing K Rajan.

The structure costing Rs 11 lakh was built with help from a Chennai-based start-up Tvasta, run by IIT-Madras alumni. Kesnik had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tvasta for the 3D printing project. Director of Kesnik Febi Varghese said that while the 3D printing of the structure took only 28 hours of time, the roof was done in a conventional manner. “The setting up of the roof, floor, doors, windows and other works had to be carried out. In entirety it took only 28 days, with minimal labour,” he said.