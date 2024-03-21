Kerala firm Kitex gave Rs 25 crore to BRS after moving factory to Telangana

TNM has sent mails to the Kitex Group’s official IDs and messages to the Managing Director Sabu Jacob. This story will be updated when they respond.

On Monday, March 19, Sabu Jacob gave an interview to the Malayalam portal The Fourth, in which he said that he donated the bonds “out of fear”. He said, “Today, a Congress follower will donate to the Communists. Is it with an intention to help them grow? No. It is due to fear. If they don't pay, they will not be able to live in that society. When that is the condition of an individual, what will be the situation of those running a business? For those like me, either the Supreme Court or the government must ban this by law. In which case, we can say no to donations.”

When asked why someone like him, who says that the political system in the country is flawed, would donate to the same system through electoral bonds, Sabu questioned the interviewer saying, “Is it my hard earned money and not black money? Is it a legal transaction? It has been done as per Indian law. Then what is wrong with me giving money?”

Sabu Jacob is also the founder of ‘Kizhakkambalam Twenty 20’, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing of the Anna-Kitex group. The group, which first started manufacturing aluminium products under the name Anna Aluminium, later diversified into manufacturing garments with Kitex Garments. The group also owns Saras, a spice manufacturing firm.