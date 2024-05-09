Kerala evangelist KP Yohannan dies of cardiac arrest after road accident

Founder of Believers Eastern Church and evangelist Mor Athanasius Yohan I, also known as KP Yohannan, passed away on Wednesday, May 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was in Dallas, Texas in the United States of America, where he met with an accident. He was 74.

According to the official spokesperson of the church, he passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest at a hospital in Dallas, where he was receiving treatment following his accident.

“Dear Faithful of the Church, With profound grief and sorrow, we would like to inform that His Holiness Athanasius Yohan I, our honourable Metropolitan reposed in the Lord this evening, the 8th of May 2024. He passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in a hospital in Dallas, Texas where he had been receiving treatment since his accident. Further details will be announced soon by the Holy Synod. May his memory be eternal!,” the facebook post shared by the Believers Eastern Church read.