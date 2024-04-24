Believers Church, which faced I-T & ED raids, endorses BJP candidate in Kerala

The Believers Eastern Church has become the first church to publicly extend support to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Kerala. The church, founded by evangelist KP Yohannan, threw its weight behind Anil K Antony in Pathanamthitta during a meeting organised in Thiruvalla on April 22, Monday.

“Attended a meeting organised by Believers Eastern Church in Thiruvalla today attended by over 100 priests and church leaders.This is the first election where an organised church has publicly supported a BJP candidate,” Anil Antony said in a statement on Monday. The meeting held at a youth centre in Thiruvalla owned by the church was attended by church Metropolitan Mar Silvanious and PRO Fr Sijo Panthapallil.

The support assumes significance in the backdrop of controversy surrounding the church and its founder, KP Yohannan, whose offices were raided by the Income-Tax Department in recent years.

Established in 1993 by KP Yohannan, a former Marthoma Syrian priest, the BEC claims a vast membership of over 30 lakh members across 12,000 parishes worldwide. However, recent years have seen the church embroiled in investigations over alleged receipt of significant foreign funds through associated NGOs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs barred the church and three affiliated NGOs from receiving foreign funds under the FCRA in 2017. Subsequent actions by government authorities, including Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in 2020 and 2022 respectively, revealed substantial financial transactions involving foreign funds and investments in real estate, diverting resources intended for charity.

In July 2022 the ED held simultaneous raids in the offices and residences of several persons associated with the church. As per reports several documents were seized.

Reports showed that a total of ₹2,397 crore was received by them during the financial year 2015-16, comprising fresh foreign funds and other sources. Additionally, it was reported that funds earmarked for charity were redirected by the church, with nearly Rs 1,000 crore being invested in real estate development.

KP Yohannan, facing legal scrutiny, had also settled a lawsuit in the United States against the Gospel for Asia (GFA) charity organisation associated with him, agreeing to a $37 million (Rs 261 crore) settlement fund for donors due to misuse of funds.

While no other church in Kerala have openly aligned with political parties, speculation has surrounded the Syro Malabar Church's proximity to the BJP. However, the Syro Malabar church's publication, Deepika daily, criticised the Union government's recent actions twice in April, questioning arrests and issuing warnings against communal polarisation.

In its editorial on April 2, the newspaper heavily criticised the arrests of Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The editorial also suggested that the move was not so innocent, stating, 'In the name of corruption, they are targeting democracy.

Later on April 13, Deepika published an editorial indirectly pointing fingers at the BJP. The editorial emphasised that “no one should attempt to spread communal hatred in the name of the Catholic Church. The Church has opposed global Islamic terrorism, Hindu communalism, and anti-minority approaches, and will not support any communal forces.

A Christian fringe group Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA) is also actively engaged in campaigning for BJP candidates.

Amidst these dynamics, church figures like Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic Archbishop Thomas J Netto and Syro Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphel Thattil have highlighted concerns over incidents targeting Christians in different regions of India, echoing broader apprehensions within Kerala's Christian community.

On March 29, Good Friday, Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic Archbishop Thomas J Netto reminded the public about what is happening in Manipur. He criticised authorities for not taking action in Manipur and referred to the Citizenship Amendment Act as mysterious.

"Christians in Manipur and other parts of North India are experiencing severe attacks from malevolent forces. Authorities have failed to intervene effectively. It is imperative that we take a firm stance against these evil forces. We must seize the opportunity to voice our views," he said.

Syro Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphel Thattil, also on March 28, reminded people that Christians are being attacked not only in Manipur but in various other regions of India.