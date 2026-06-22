Kerala cricket coach Manu convicted in second POCSO case

A fast-track Special Court (POCSO) in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday, June 22, convicted cricket coach Manu M in the second sexual assault case registered against him. The court will pronounce the sentence on Tuesday.

Special Judge Anju Meera Birla had earlier sentenced Manu to 16 years imprisonment under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code in another case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000. The current conviction is in a second case. He was earlier convicted on May 31 in one of the six cases filed against him.

40-year-old Manu, a native of Sreevarahom in Thiruvananthapuram, has been training the survivor in this case since 2018. He sexually assaulted the survivor after taking her to the gym or the bathroom under the guise of training. He also recorded nude videos of the survivor by threatening another survivor in a similar case against him.

Manu also threatened to ruin the survivor’s sports career if she disclosed the assault to someone.

In May 2024, a former trainee approached authorities with a complaint after discovering that Manu had been assigned as a coach for the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) TCM Pink T20 Challengers tournament despite having previously faced allegations of sexual assault.

The complaint prompted several others to come forward. Police subsequently registered multiple cases against Manu under the POCSO Act over incidents allegedly spanning several years. Survivors and their parents had alleged that he used his position as a coach to groom and sexually abuse minor girls undergoing cricket training.

According to information presented before the court, Manu has been accused of abusing five other girls as well. A total of six cases were registered against him, and trial proceedings have been completed in four of them.

Also Read: A cricket coach sexually abused minor girls for years — and the powers let him get away