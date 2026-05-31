Kerala: Cricket coach Manu convicted in POCSO case filed by minor trainee

A fast track Special Court (POCSO) in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, May 30, convicted cricket coach Manu M in one of the sexual assault cases registered against him.
Special Judge Anju Meera Birla sentenced the 40-year-old, a native of Sreevarahom ward in Thiruvananthapuram, to a total of 16 years' imprisonment under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000.
As the sentences on the various counts will run concurrently, Manu will serve five years in prison. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional two-and-a-half years of imprisonment.
Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijay Mohan appeared for the prosecution.
“A total of six cases were registered against the accused, of which the trials in four cases have been completed. The verdict delivered now pertains to one of those cases, while judgements in the remaining three are expected soon,” Vijay Mohan told TNM.
“This was an especially challenging case, as some of the victims were so deeply traumatised that they were initially unable to speak about their experiences or provide statements. Across these four cases, the prosecution examined 14 witnesses and produced 25 documents as evidence before the court,” he added.
The present case pertains to the sexual abuse of a girl trainee who was studying in class 7 when she joined the coaching centre where Manu worked as a coach. According to the prosecution, the abuse took place in the gymnasium of the coaching facility. The survivor did not immediately disclose the abuse as she feared it would adversely affect her cricket career.
The conviction comes nearly two years after allegations against Manu triggered one of the biggest safeguarding controversies in Kerala cricket. In May 2024, a former trainee approached authorities with a complaint after discovering that Manu had been assigned as a coach for the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) TCM Pink T20 Challengers tournament despite having previously faced allegations of sexual assault.
The complaint prompted several other former trainees to come forward. Police subsequently registered multiple cases against Manu under the POCSO Act over incidents allegedly spanning several years. Survivors and their parents had alleged that he used his position as a coach to groom and sexually abuse minor girls undergoing cricket training.
The case also raised questions about the response of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). Earlier reports had revealed that concerns regarding Manu's conduct towards girl trainees had been raised within the association years before the criminal cases surfaced publicly. The KCA had also faced criticism for continuing to engage him in coaching roles after an earlier POCSO case was registered against him in 2022. That case ended in acquittal after the complainant changed her statement.
According to information presented before the court, Manu has been accused of abusing five other girls as well. A total of six cases were registered against him, and trial proceedings have been completed in four of them.
The latest verdict marks the first conviction in the cases that emerged from the complaints filed by former trainees in 2024.
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