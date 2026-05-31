Kerala: Cricket coach Manu convicted in POCSO case filed by minor trainee

A fast track Special Court (POCSO) in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, May 30, convicted cricket coach Manu M in one of the sexual assault cases registered against him.

Special Judge Anju Meera Birla sentenced the 40-year-old, a native of Sreevarahom ward in Thiruvananthapuram, to a total of 16 years' imprisonment under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000.

As the sentences on the various counts will run concurrently, Manu will serve five years in prison. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional two-and-a-half years of imprisonment.

Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijay Mohan appeared for the prosecution.

“A total of six cases were registered against the accused, of which the trials in four cases have been completed. The verdict delivered now pertains to one of those cases, while judgements in the remaining three are expected soon,” Vijay Mohan told TNM.

“This was an especially challenging case, as some of the victims were so deeply traumatised that they were initially unable to speak about their experiences or provide statements. Across these four cases, the prosecution examined 14 witnesses and produced 25 documents as evidence before the court,” he added.