Kerala Cricket Assn sat on sexual assault, bullying complaints against coach since 2018

Vinod Kumar told TNM that, when the first complaint came against Manu in 2022, they had asked him to stay away from coaching without salary. But after the court gave him a clean chit, they took him back. “Lot of parents and students in the coaching centre had come out in support of Manu at that time,” he said.

Dr N Ajith Kumar, former secretary of KCA, said he was shocked by the inaction by the KCA especially in sensitive case like this. He said, in 2018 a complaint against Manu bullying small girls was raised in the apex council meeting of KCA. The apex council is a body higher than the KCA central council, consisting of representatives from all districts, a representative of women cricketers and a representative of men cricketers. “Sambhasiva Sharma, the representative of the men’s cricket, raised this issue and said Manu is bullying and treating girls badly. The need for a women’s cell was also raised in the meeting. However, Advocate Sreejth, the KCA secretary at that time, said the women's cell is not required and they have an ombudsman to address those issues. Sharma replied that, we can’t expect the little girls to go and report to the ombudsman. Sreejith said we can see when such cases come across,” he said.

Even after the sexual harassment complaint, Manu continued to coach the girls. “At least this fellow should have been removed from the responsibility of coaching girls,” said Ajith Kumar, who feels this was indicative of the influence he had in KCA.

Ajith Kumar also alleged that Manu is closely associated with Vinod Kumar, the present secretary of KCA and that’s why the KCA did not act strongly in the case. “They are closely connected. Manu is a member of a club launched by Vinod,” he alleged.

Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, Akhil, a cricketer and former player at the KCA, said some of them had taken up the case of sexual abuse faced by minor girls in 2022. “I have seen girls walking away from him crying, but I thought it might be because he scolded them as part of coaching. Later, two girls who were 10 or 12 years old, told me what happened. I took their video and went to the cantonment police station,” Akhil said. Since the parents of the girls were from Tamil Nadu, he himself gave a written complaint at the station.

He also alleged that the police response was not helpful. “We spent around 90 hours at the police station, but never saw Manu being called for questioning,” he said.

The KCA does not have an Internal Committee, mandated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. But it has an ethics committee and an Ombudsman. But these bodies cannot look into complaints of sexual abuse targeting minors.

TNM spoke to Sandhya Janardhanan Pillai, a lawyer and former Member Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. According to her, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Rules, 2020 mandates that all the staff, whether contractual or not, need a police verification report before being appointed. “However, now we don’t know whether they are following it or not. Here we don’t have a proper policy as such with respect to child protection in sports. It seems that no strict norms are being enforced. We need that,” she added. She said as soon as they become aware of an offence under the POCSO , the authority should immediately report to the police. “Women cell or grievance cell is not mandatory here because these students are minors. If it is a POCSO case they are not supposed to conduct any in-house inquiry. They should directly report to the police,” she said.