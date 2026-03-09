Kerala CPI MLA alleges ‘payment seat’ at Nattika, says will contest as independent

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

With elections approaching, controversy has erupted in the Nattika constituency in Thrissur over allegations of a “payment seat” within the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The CPI recently decided to replace sitting MLA CC Mukundan with former MLA Geetha Gopi as the Nattika candidate. Mukundan publicly criticised both the party and Geetha.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that Geetha has the ability to mobilise funds for the party and that it was inappropriate to nominate someone who had performed poorly earlier.

Mukundan said he would not be able to raise funds similarly and claimed that Geetha Gopi was being given the seat due to her financial influence. He also accused the CPI Cherpu Mandalam Committee of factionalism and said he was being sidelined because of internal divisions.

He added that the party had not officially informed him about the decision to drop him from the candidate list.

Mukundan also pointed out that the party had allowed other legislators to contest for two terms but had chosen to exclude only him.

“As a protest, I will contest as an independent candidate. If I get support from any party, I will think about it. There was a plan to sideline my name. No CPI leaders have contacted me yet. When I heard reports about Geetha Gopi, I understood it is a payment seat,” Mukundan said.

Responding to the controversy, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said Mukundan is not an enemy of the party.

“Mukundan can raise his issues within the party. Maybe he said those things in the heat of the moment. There will be no changes in the candidate list,” Viswam told the media.