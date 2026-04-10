Kerala court grants bail to director Ranjith in latest sexual harassment case

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The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate court, on Friday, April 10, granted bail to Malayalam filmmaker and writer Ranjith Balakrishnan in a sexual harassment case filed by a young female actor. Judicial First Class Magistrate L Usha granted bail to Ranjith, noting that the prosecution had not filed a custody application. This is the third case against him. However, the previous two cases have been closed by Kerala and Karnataka High Courts.

According to a Bar and Bench report , the lawyer representing Ranjith stated that no notice was served to him before the proceedings. The lawyer also stated that the accused has not contested either his arrest or the previous custody order, and that he was willing to cooperate with the investigation.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail application, arguing that Ranjith had not cooperated with the investigating officer during the three days he was in custody. The court decided to grant bail.

The filmmaker was arrested by the Ernakulam Central Police on March 31 and lodged in Ernakulam sub jail. According to police, the complainant alleged that Ranjith behaved inappropriately on the set of a film currently in production.

He has been charged with assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.