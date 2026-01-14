Kerala Congress (M) will stand with Left: Jose K Mani dismisses alliance shift speculations

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Amid widespread speculation about the Kerala Congress (Mani)’s return to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Jose K Mani, chairman of the Kerala Congress (M) and Rajya Sabha MP, announced that his party will remain with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, January 14, Jose said, “Kerala Congress has one stand, and that stand is with the Left”.

Over the past few days, Kerala saw political speculation and media reports indicating the Kerala Congress (M)’s shift in alliances ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. The speculation gained strength with Jose’s absence from the LDF’s protest meeting on January 12 against the Union government. Meanwhile, media reports suggested that even Sonia Gandhi had personally spoken with Jose.

Reacting to these reports, Jose asked the media, “Who is conducting these discussions? Since the media reported it, can you tell me when the discussion happened?” He continued, “Within a political party, there will be multiple opinions. But what is valid is the opinion of the party. The party’s opinion is to stay with the LDF.”

He cleared the air regarding his absence from the alliance meeting by stating that it was due to personal reasons.

Jose also clarified that he will be the captain in the LDF’s central Kerala campaign march from Pathanamthitta to Ernakulam, covering approximately 33 Assembly constituencies. Earlier, the captaincy of the campaign march had been assigned to N Jayaraj after Jose expressed his concerns over the dates clashing with the Budget session of the Parliament.

“Since the march will take many days and I have to attend Parliament and the Budget, I expressed my concern. But I will be the captain. There is no doubt about it,” he added.

Kerala Congress (M), conventionally a strong UDF ally, joined the LDF in 2020. In the 2021 Assembly election, they contested 12 seats and won five.