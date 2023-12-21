Kerala CM writes to President Murmu with complaint against Governor

The ongoing tiff between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday, December 21, took yet another turn with the CM complaining to the President. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, CM Pinarayi said that Governor Khan was not doing his job and engaged in protocol violations.
Pinarayi's letter states that the "President should intervene as Khan is not doing his job as a governor".
According to sources, the CM's letter states that several Bills passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly were not being signed by the Governor.
Another complaint is that Governor Khan has been violating protocol as was seen a few days back, when on his way to the airport in Thiruvananthapuram, he stopped his car and got out to take on the Students Federation of India (SFI) protesters. Also at Kozhikode on Monday, Khan walked through the streets at the famed SM Street (Mittai Theruvu).
Incidentally last week, CM Pinarayi told the media that things were going from bad to worse with the way Governor Khan was going about and they will have to approach those concerned.
The Governor is yet to respond. Later in the day, he is leaving for Delhi and is expected to respond. The Governor has often said that he was answerable only to the President of India.
Read: