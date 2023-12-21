Kerala CM writes to President Murmu with complaint against Governor

The ongoing tiff between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday, December 21, took yet another turn with the CM complaining to the President. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, CM Pinarayi said that Governor Khan was not doing his job and engaged in protocol violations.

Pinarayi's letter states that the "President should intervene as Khan is not doing his job as a governor".

According to sources, the CM's letter states that several Bills passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly were not being signed by the Governor.