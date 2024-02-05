Kerala Budget: Minister Balagopal blames Union govt for financial crisis, mentions Plan B

Applause rose in the Assembly House of Kerala when minutes into his budget speech, Finance Minister KN Balagopal recited, "Thakarilla Keralam, thalarilla Keralam, thakarkkanavilla Keralathe" -- Kerala will not be shattered, Kerala will not tire, Kerala cannot be destroyed. With the preamble of Constitution on the logo of the budget cover, Balagopal was just beginning a long tirade against the Union government in his speech, presented on Monday, February 5, for "pushing the state towards the worst financial crisis in its history."

Neglect by the Union government towards the state reached its peak during the current fiscal year, he said, and added that the hope is that the legal battle waged at the Supreme Court and the political protests outside will improve matters. However, he said that if things don't get better, there should be a Plan B. “The development and welfare activities should continue at any cost; and they will. There are suggestions and thoughts regarding Plan B as well. In any case, we will find a way to move forward retaining the virtues of the Kerala model of development,” the Minister said.

Without waiting for justice from the Union government, the state shall use its resources to raise capital investments from private and public sectors, along with strengthening existing models, he said. Short term projects will be formulated to generate jobs and income in addition to medium and long term projects. The state shall, for instance, implement a new scheme called Maargadeepam, for providing scholarships to minority students of classes 1 to 8, a scheme that was withdrawn by the Union government, he said.



