Kerala Budget 2024: State on the cusp of becoming ‘sunrise’ economy, says Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal, while presenting his fourth budget, stated the state government, instead of waiting for justice from the Union government, will utilise all its resources to raise capital investments from private and public sectors, thereby ensuring speedy implementation of programmes.

Balagopal also stated that the state is on the cusp of becoming a 'sunrise' economy and the government has planned to attract investment to the tune of at least Rs three lakh crore within the next three years. The sunrise sectors are sectors rapidly embracing futuristic strides in technology and have seen an exponential rise in demand.

"The thrust areas shall be the projects in tourism which can be completed in a short span, allied developmental activities in and around Vizhinjam and Cochin Ports, development of industrial corridors of Kochi, Palakkad and Kannur for which land has already been acquired, and IT-IT Enabled Services (ITES). Schemes to attract capital investment in the education sector will be initiated," he said. The government will continue its efforts to implement the proposed K-Rail project for high-speed rail travel, Balagopal added,