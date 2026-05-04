Kerala Assembly polls see 11 women MLAs, IUML gets first woman MLA

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Eleven women emerged victorious in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the results for which were announced on Monday, May 4. While nine of them are from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), two are from the Left Democratic Front (LDF). A total of 35 women contested this election from major political parties, including, Congress, CPI(M), BJP and IUML.

Among the UDF candidates, Thrikkarara’s Uma Thomas, a senior Congress leader, won with the highest margin of 50,211 votes. She recorded a major victory with a total tally of 83,375 votes.

In Aroor, senior Congress leader Shanimol Osman secured 74,469 votes and won with a margin of 9,324 votes. Elathur candidate Vidya Balakrishnan secured 77,662 votes, maintaining a margin of 12,162 votes.

Senior Congress leader Bindu Krishna won in Kollam with 63,416 votes, leading by a 16,830 vote margin. Finally, in Vadakara, KK Rema secured 70,117 votes, with a margin of 14,862 votes.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s Fathima Thahliya secured the Perambra seat and became the first woman MLA of IUML. Fathima gained 81,429 votes in total and secured the seat with a margin of 5,087.

In Chirayinkeezhu, Ramya Haridas secured 56,833 votes, winning by a relatively narrow margin of 1,42 votes.UDF’s Usha Vijayan won in Mananthavady with 77,425 votes and a margin of 10,543. In Kongad, UDF candidate Thulasi Teacher secured 62,734 votes, winning by 3,706 votes.

LDF’s OS Ambika secured victory from Attingal, with a total of 59,163 votes, and a margin of 13,375 votes.

This time, the CPI(M) had nominated 10 women candidates out of a total of 86. The Congress party contested in 92 seats, and only nine seats were allotted for women. Meanwhile, the BJP fielded 14 women candidates. Notably, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) nominated two women candidates for the first time in the history of the party.

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