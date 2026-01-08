Kerala Assembly Lit Fest begins with solidarity for Nicolás Maduro

Citing the “special circumstances we live in”, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan reminded an audience of writers and readers that this was not a time to separate literature from society. He was inaugurating the fourth edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF), run over six days from January 7, on the Assembly premises.

Condemning the American intervention in Venezuela and threats of similar attacks in Cuba and Greenland, CM Pinarayi said that such imperialist action should be discussed among the community of readers. Mincing no words, he called the American abduction of Venezuela's former president Nicolás Maduro and his politician partner Cilia Flores an act of arrogance and insolence.

The entrance to the venue bears a life-size installation of Maduro next to the logo of KLIBF, like a welcome greeting to the visitors. Both the CM and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan expressed solidarity with Venezuela in their speeches on the opening day.

Pinarayi also touched on the challenges that threaten religious and communal harmony in India. "In such circumstances, writers should not remain neutral. They should take a stand against the forces that destroy the unity of the country and speak for peace," the Chief Minister said.

"Use books to make life more livable," he added, urging writers and readers to stand together against forces that try to create rifts among people.

The CM also quoted the works of renowned writer NS Madhavan, who was also honoured with the Kerala Legislative Assembly award for his contributions to literature. Particularly, he mentioned Madhavan’s works like Thirithu and Bombay which gained significance in the times that citizenship is decided on the basis of religion.

Finally, in lines that remind you of Ray Bradbury's book-burning world in Fahrenheit 451, the Chief Minister said, "Wherever else in this world reading dies, there will always be reading in Kerala which is full of literature festivals and virtual books. Learning to love one another through their reading, Malayalis were able to rid themselves of extreme poverty."