Kerala: Accused in Nenmara twin murder, Chenthamara, found guilty in earlier killing

The Fourth Additional District Court in Palakkad on Tuesday, October 14, convicted the accused Chenthamara for the 2019 murder of Sajitha, in a case that has regained attention after his alleged involvement in the Pothundi twin murders earlier this year. The court found him guilty on all counts, including murder, destruction of evidence, and unlawful entry. The quantum of punishment will be announced on October 16.

Chenthamara, who is also accused of murdering Sajitha’s husband Sudhakaran and her mother Lakshmi in January 2025 while out on bail, was present in court when the verdict was pronounced. He remained expressionless throughout the hearing. Sajitha’s children, Atulya and Akhil, attended the proceedings and have repeatedly demanded the maximum punishment, saying they fear for their safety if he is released.

According to the prosecution, the 2019 murder took place at Sajitha’s home in Nenmara, where Chenthamara attacked her with a chisel. Investigators said he believed that Sajitha and a neighbour, Pushpa, were responsible for his estrangement from his wife. At the time of the crime, Sajitha’s husband was working in Tamil Nadu, and her children were at school.

After being granted bail in the case, Chenthamara allegedly violated bail conditions several times, returning to Nenmara and threatening residents. On January 27, he allegedly committed a brutal double murder, killing Sudhakaran (54) and his elderly mother Lakshmi (75) at their Pothundi residence. He then fled to the nearby Mattai forest area, from where the Kerala police arrested him on January 29. His bail in the Sajitha case was subsequently revoked.

The trial for Sajitha’s murder lasted nearly six years, with testimony from 50 witnesses, including Chenthamara’s estranged wife. The prosecution presented extensive evidence, including forensic findings and over 30 official documents. Authorities are now preparing to begin the separate trial for the Nenmara double murder.

The Nenmara community remains shaken by the January killings, which many say could have been prevented had police enforced the bail conditions more strictly. Residents have accused authorities of ignoring repeated warnings about Chenthamara’s threats and violent behaviour.