Kerala: 78% turnout recorded by 8pm, up 4% from previous Assembly poll

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In the first Assembly election after Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Kerala witnessed a high voter turnout on April 9. As per the update of Election Commission by 8pm, 78.05 percent voters turned up to cast their votes, which is around 4 percent higher than the previous Assembly election. The turnout went over 80 percent in 41 constituencies where tight fights are happening. The state has to wait till May 4 to know the results.

According to EC, there could be changes in the voting percentage as the data is dynamic and is being updated continuously.

The election to 140 constituencies began at 7am and continued even after the scheduled time of 6pm. Those who were given tokens at the booths were allowed to cast their votes even after 6 pm.

The EC recorded a turnout of 16.23 percent in the state in the first two hours. It went up to 49.7 percent by 1pm. The highest poll percentage of 84.63 percent was recorded in Chittur while Ranni recorded the lowest of around 68.99 percent.

The constituencies which recorded over 80 percent voter turnout are Nemom (80.62), Kattakada (80.72), Palakkad (81.73), Nemmara (80.61), Malampuzha (81.81), Chittur (84.63), Ernad (83.13), Kondotty (82.05 %), Malappuram (81.5), Manjeri (82.46), Vallikunnu (80.32), Wandoor (80.59), Balusseri (81), Beyore (83.47), Elathur (81.65), Koduvally (81), Kozhikode north (80.23), Kozhikode south (80.79), Kunnamangalam (82.8), Perambra (80.72), Mattannur (82.09), Dharmadam (83.33), Thaliparamba (80.37), Kalamassery (80.91), Kochi (80.25), kunnathunad (83.79), Paravur (81.6), Perumbavoor (80.28), Thripunitura (81.09), Vypin (80.11), Alappuzha (80.73), Ambalapuzha (80.46), Aroor (83.23), Cherthala (81.52), Kalpetta (80.35), Kongad (80.16), Mankada (80.15), Mannarcaud (80.42), Payyanur (80.48), Perinthalmanna (80.4), Thiruvambadi (80.2)

Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar attributed the high voter turnout to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an exercise aimed at cleaning up the electoral rolls. Barring minor complaints of clashes and technical glitches, voting was overall peaceful across the state.

In Thrissur’s Koorkkencherry, a woman was not allowed to vote till evening as she had a bandage over her left index finger. Though political party leaders raised objections, the presiding officer did not give permission. Finally, she was allowed to cast her vote after 6 pm.

The voter percentage broke the 2021 Assembly elections’s 74.06 percent by around 5 pm. By then the turnout was 75.01 percent. Kerala’s voting percentage is less compared to Assam (85.1) and Puducherry (89.2) where Assembly elections are taking place simultaneously.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, senior politicians AK Antony, celebrities such as actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Fahadh Fazil, Aparna Balamurali, Kunchaco Boban among others cast their votes. The Election Commission made arrangements to make booths disabled friendly by providing ramps and wheelchairs. First time voters were welcomed with sweets at the booth.