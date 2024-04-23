KC Venugopal interview: ‘Which other PB member of CPI(M) is criticising Rahul Gandhi?’

Some of the issues you mentioned are state government subjects, so this election is also a fight against the state government?

Yes, these are matters of concern. Generally people’s day-to-day issues are related to the state government.

Your major opponent in Alappuzha is the CPI(M)’s sitting MP AM Arif. This is the only constituency in Kerala in which a Left candidate won in the UDF wave of 2019. How confident are you this time?

Every election, you can gauge the results from seeing the reaction of the people of the constituency. My confidence level is increasing from seeing the people’s reactions.

In your assessment, what are the chances of the INDIA bloc coming to power?

The chances are bright. INDIA coalition can form the government. The situation in north India is also changing in our favour.

Even when we say that, there is another question — there are several differences of opinion that we are hearing within the INDIA alliance, particularly here in Kerala?

What was the 2004 scenario? On one side the BJP was projecting their slogan “India shining”, saying that they would form government, in the same way that Modi is doing now. On the other hand, we were fighting with each other, the CPI(M) and Congress were fighting in Kerala at that time too.

We have already told the media this – in the INDI Alliance there are two scenarios: pre-election and post-election. We are fighting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, but after the election we will be together.