Kaviyoor Ponnamma, the girl who loved to sing, stereotyped as mother of Mollywood

Ponnamma’s love for classical music began at the age of five in a town called Ponkunnam when on a Sunday her father took her out and she heard the sound of harmonium for the first time in her life. She wanted one, she told her father, a man full of love for the arts. A week later she began Carnatic music lessons with a neighbourhood guru. At eight, she went to a kutcheri at the Thirunakkara temple and listened to MS Subbulakshmi, one of the most reputed Carnatic singers in the country, in all her splendour. Little Ponnamma nursed a dream to one day sing on a stage like Subbulakshmi. In a few years, she did get on a stage, but to act, and went on acting for the next six decades, in hundreds of films after the early days of theatre until she turned 80 and breathed her last on September 20.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma – named after her birth town – was stereotyped, and from her many accounts, happily so, as the warm and cuddly mother in a majority of her 700 odd films. To name only a few from her huge repertoire, Ponnamma left deep impressions with her roles in Aabhijathyam, Pravaham, Nirmalyam, Cheriyachante Kroorakrithyangal, Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal, Thaniyavarthanam, Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam, Adhipan, Kireedam, In Harihar Nagar, His Highness Abdullah, Thenmavin Kombathu, Sandesham, Nandanam, and Aanum Pennum.

From not knowing anything about acting to becoming the seasoned ‘mother’ of Mollywood, Ponnamma had to thank her love for music, apart from the many people who held her hand through the tough stages. She was first chosen by the Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC) – the most famous theatre troupe in the state – to sing. But when they could not get a female lead for the play, they asked her, and that’s how 14-year-old Ponnamma made her acting debut in the play Mooladhanam, written by Thoppil Bhasi, celebrated playwright and screenwriter.

She was still a teenager when she debuted in films, playing Mandodari in Sreerama Pattabhishekam and then a mother of two in Kudumbini. She was 21 when she put grey grease on her hair and played mother to Sathyan and Madhu, men many years her senior, in Thommante Makkal. In her interviews, she’d say she saw it as a credit that she could play mother to men twice her age when she entered the world of cinema as a novice, knowing so little. “I had not watched a single play until I joined theatre and not a single film until I began acting in them,” she said, with that trademark, much-loved, open smile of hers. Ponnamma’s smile was so famous that writer-journalist Vaikom Chandrasekharan Nair wrote a poem about it.