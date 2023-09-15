Kasargold review: This Asif Ali-Sunny Wayne film is partly engaging

By putting a bedtime story at the beginning of his film, director Mridul Nair sets a template. There is a once-upon-a-time, a few descriptive characters, and even a moral of the story, as plain as day, narrated by a father to a child. The director clearly didn’t want you to miss it in all the hullabaloo of the chaotic plot. Chaos begins soon after the bedtime story, with a fight on the beach over moral policing, a chase on the roads for smuggled gold, and for good measure, a few conniving politicians too are thrown into the picture. Like ingredients to a recipe, Mridul creates his film with a dose each of different ideas, giving a rather confusing product, partly engaging and mostly distorted.

Kasargold’s lead actors Sunny Wayne and Asif Ali pop up in different settings, one as the doting father of a little girl and the other as a reckless, troublesome man. Appearances are allowed to deceive you briefly, letting the relationship between the two men take new turns over and over again. Asif is almost tailor-made for the angry outbursts and loud expressions of Alby, a worker in the smuggling ring of a corrupt politician. Sunny by now seems to have embraced the quieter, sober man that he can carry off every single time.

As if the smuggling ring, the friendship of the men, and the dirty politics were all not enough, Mridul and his co-scriptwriter Sajimon Prabhakar have also thrown in an inter-caste marriage into Sunny’s character arc. Like many of the straying pieces in the script, you don’t see the purpose behind that part of the plot, except for fear that the film will stoop to conspiracy theories like Love Jihad. The fear comes from the earlier part of the film, when the youth who indulge in moral policing a couple on a beach are quickly painted as victims. The film’s stand on issues is often unclear. As Vinayakan’s character is introduced, he is seen busting a few young people with drugs and alcohol and caning the women and men before the police arrive. It is almost like the film acts like a teacher with a stick, ready to right the “wrongly-gone” younger generation.

