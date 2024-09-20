Kadha Innuvare review: Love stories that make no attempt to hide their Hindutva agenda

The other couple-stories run in parallel. With the editing of the film not gelling one storyline to another, it seems like a mix-up of an anthology, accidentally put together.

Of these, the storyline about two children is organic, adorable, and the little boy especially is a natural. Religious manifestations occur in the form of a big Ganesha sculpture that his father, a man with speech disability, builds. In the second story, headed by Anu Mohan and Nikhila Vimal, there is no more secrecy of the writer’s disdain for ‘the converts’. Anu Mohan plays Joseph, a Communist, who for no fathomable reason tells Uma (Nikhila) that he is ‘only a convert’ like it is a lesser thing. Siddique, playing Nikhila’s father, scowls at the Sunday prayers from a church and complains to a man he meets for work until he learns the other’s name is not just Rajesh (a Hindu name) but Paul Rajesh (Christian), another ‘convert’.

(Spoiler alert): All doubts vanish and the film’s stand comes out, clear as daylight, when the father gives a cliched backstory laden with emotional blackmail and the daughter, until then, bold as brass, bows down. All of it, only to even accidentally avoid the possibility of an intercaste union.

The third story appears like a token one for Muslim representation and yet manages to divert any chance of an interreligious union. Hakim and Anusree play the leads in this story, he is a man selling liquor and she, a regular customer who buys it from him from a distance. He falls in love with her eyes since the rest of her is covered. There is an appreciable piece of writing in his reaction to a particular revelation about her. But this and another part in Methil Devika’s segment would seem forced, to prove a pro-feminist outlook of the writer, as if to balance out the regressivity of the rest of the script.

Sad part is, without the obvious outpouring of a political agenda, there is an endearing storyline that gets buried under the weight of religiosity. But that too, it seems, is not original, with the plot closely resembling the 2018 Telugu anthology film C/o Kancharapalem. It is not clear if the Malayalam film is intended as a remake.

