Jolly Joseph’s friend moves court to stop screening of Netflix’s ‘Curry and Cyanide’

The second accused in the Koodathayi murder case has approached a lower court in Kerala seeking to stop the screening of Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary Curry and Cyanide. The documentary investigates the serial murders of six members of a family in Kerala’s Koodathayi, and has been receiving good reviews. MS Mathew, second accused in the serial murder case, has filed a petition at the Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases).

According to a The Hindu report , Mathew alleged, in his petition, that fake information about the case is under circulation even while the case is still pending a verdict. He also stated that some television channels and websites have been telecasting false content regarding the case. The case has been posted for hearing on January 29, when the prosecution will present its arguments.

In December 2023, forensic expert Krishnan Rajendran took to Facebook and alleged that the documentary sets a “dangerous trend”, as the accused in the case hasn’t yet been proven guilty. He also added that the documentary film was a “cinematic adaptation” that featured “actual protagonists,” including relatives of the accused and the six deceased persons, who are witnesses still appearing before the court in this case.