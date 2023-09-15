Interview: ‘Genome sequencing research needed to understand Nipah variants’

A

Yes, we know the source. As of now Nipah virus human infections in Kerala have spread through fruit bats. In 2018, studies by Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, National Institute of Virology and the National Institute of Epidemiology, a medical research organisation based in Chennai, had carried out studies on bats across all districts of Kerala.

It was found that virus load was higher in the Kozhikode bats. Usually during their reproductive period, which starts from the month of May, there are chances of bats shedding the virus in high amounts. Also this is the fruiting season in Kerala. Any secretion from bats with high virus loads has the potential to infect humans. We cannot completely avoid the presence of bats. Habitat destruction is not a solution. Also there will be genetic variations in the virus present in them. The problem here is not that we did not identify the source, we have identified it, but we cannot wipe out their habitat. It is not specific to Kerala. In Bangladesh there were many episodes, now they are effectively containing it. Here also we are able to identify it in the first stage and contain it effectively. We have a strong surveillance system.