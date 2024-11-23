International music festival begins in Kerala’s Kovalam, featuring 17 bands

The inaugural edition in 2022 featured 21 bands, including veteran bands that originated in Kerala like Agam and Chaos, alongside renowned artists like Job Kurian and Sithara Krishnakumar. Last year’s lineup boasted iconic acts like Indian Ocean, as well as Dave Evans, a musician who was part of the legendary Australian rock group AC/DC. Sakthrisree Gopalan, popular in film as well as independent music, was also part of last year’s act.

This year's lineup includes notable bands such as the Indian rock group Parikrama, New Zealand blues three-piece Lazy Fifty, Canadian death metal band Martyr, and Lithuanian electronic band Afrodelic. South Indian acts like Kulam, Indie rock act 43 Miles and rapper Asal Kolaar will be part of the show. Other upcoming acts include the all-female Indian hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women, Arunachal singer songwriter Taba Chake, Malayali rapper Gabri. The Yellow Diary, a collective from Mumbai blending electronic and rock music, will headline the final day of the fest on Sunday, November 24.