International music festival begins in Kerala’s Kovalam, featuring 17 bands

The third edition of the International Independent Music Festival (IIMF) kicked off on Friday, November 22, at Kerala’s picturesque Kovalam, with a performance by Thiruvananthapuram-based band DIY Disruption. The night unfolded with four more acts, including the Mexican electro-rock band Deer MX and Danish hard rock group Cold Drop. Indian electronic musician Sahej Bakshi, known as Dualist Inquiry, and Kerala’s popular hip-hop collective Street Academics also took the stage, setting a high bar for the three-day festival.
This year’s festival features 17 bands from six countries and various parts of India. Launched by the musicians behind Lazie India Magazine in collaboration with the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village under the state Tourism Department, the IIMF is a unique platform for independent artists. The venue, established to support artisans from remote areas, began hosting the festival in 2022, quickly becoming one of the few to give space to independent musicians in the state.
The inaugural edition in 2022 featured 21 bands, including veteran bands that originated in Kerala like Agam and Chaos, alongside renowned artists like Job Kurian and Sithara Krishnakumar. Last year’s lineup boasted iconic acts like Indian Ocean, as well as Dave Evans, a musician who was part of the legendary Australian rock group AC/DC. Sakthrisree Gopalan, popular in film as well as independent music, was also part of last year’s act.
This year's lineup includes notable bands such as the Indian rock group Parikrama, New Zealand blues three-piece Lazy Fifty, Canadian death metal band Martyr, and Lithuanian electronic band Afrodelic. South Indian acts like Kulam, Indie rock act 43 Miles and rapper Asal Kolaar will be part of the show. Other upcoming acts include the all-female Indian hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women, Arunachal singer songwriter Taba Chake, Malayali rapper Gabri. The Yellow Diary, a collective from Mumbai blending electronic and rock music, will headline the final day of the fest on Sunday, November 24.
The show begins at 5 every evening, with workshops and other events held at the venue during the day. Onsite camping facilities are also available for those who prefer to stay on campus. Tickets can be booked or taken from the venue.