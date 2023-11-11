Dave Evans interview: Australian musician speaks to TNM of early days with AC/DC

To a small group of people gathered around the makeshift stage at Manaveeyam Lane in Thiruvananthapuram, 70-year-old Dave Evans said, “most of you would not have been born that night when we had our first gig as AC/DC.” It was 50 years ago at a nightclub called Chequers in Sydney, Australia, a prestigious place to have played at back in the 70s. His voice was drowned in the sudden burst of hoots and cheers that followed the name of AC/DC, the legendary Australian rock band that generations have followed, even all the way here in Kerala, in the south of India.

Indulgent of the many fans wanting to take photos with him, Dave, who was with AC/DC for nearly a year, sang the chorus of their most popular song ‘Highway to Hell’. He has come to Thiruvananthapuram for the International Indie Music Festival being held in Kovalam Arts and Crafts Village from November 10 to 12. This is the first time any member of the AC/DC, former or current, comes to India for a performance, he tells TNM in a short interview inside a bus that is to take him back to Kovalam.

The three-day festival is put together by the Lazie Indie Magazine in association with the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village which comes under the Tourism Department. More than 10 bands including popular Indian bands such as Indian Ocean, Motherjane, and Girish and the Chronicles, international bands like Psychopunch from Sweden and Melody from Uganda are in the lineup.