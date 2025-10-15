In water-stressed Palakkad, why is Kerala govt pushing for an alcohol plant?

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Oasis’s plant is unavailable, but it is estimated that it would need upwards of 5 lakh litres of water daily just to produce ethanol.

The Kerala government initially announced that the Kerala Water Authority would supply the water required for the project. While the Water Authority had in-principle approval the same day, the Authority rescinded the permission once the controversy heated up, claiming Oasis had misled them by not mentioning liquor production.

Responding to the fears of groundwater exploitation, Excise Minister MB Rajesh said the company would collect rainwater and use it for plant operations. Of the 24 acres acquired, five would be used for rainwater storage.

The January 2025 order by the Finance department says that rainwater harvesting can ensure “exploitation of water can be completely avoided”, making it the first-of-its-kind in Kerala.

Excise Minister Rajesh cited the example of the existing rainwater harvesting system at the Ahalia Health Heritage and Knowledge village , which spans 800 acres in Kozhippara, nearly 10 km away. Here, rainwater harvesting structures spread over 100 acres.

"Each of the 15 rainwater harvesting ponds in Ahalia is spread over five acres. How will this factory expect to get all the water this factory needs over just five acres?" asked K Revathi Babu.

Rainwater harvesting in the region can’t be solely relied upon for industrial water supply, says Lakshmi R Chandran, Head of the Zoology Department at NSS College Nemmara, Palakkad. Their groundwater monitoring shows 98.4% of available groundwater has already been exploited. This is exacerbated by uneven annual rainfall: for instance, in 2018, the area had 2,041.85mm of rainfall, but was just 789.49mm in 2016.

“There is considerable fluctuation from year to year, which poses challenges for groundwater recharge. It’s impossible to rely solely on rainfall for water,” she said.

A previous tryst with water guzzling industries

Elappully’s fears also stem from their experiences with the soda bottling company, Varun Beverages (which manufactures Pepsi and other brands for PepsiCo) at the Kanjikode Industrial Area some 5km away. The factory was started in 2000, but by 2010, a report by a Kerala Legislative Assembly panel found that the company was consuming 48.5% of the local groundwater. They suggested the factory curb its usage by 75%. In 2020, the factory closed due to water shortage.

Manoj V, who cultivates rice and coconut in 1.45 acres near the proposed Oasis brewery, said during the operations of Varun Beverages, the groundwater depth went from 150 to 350 feet. “We could see the water supply improve when the factory shut down,” he said. “But, now, a new plant is coming in its place. We’ll see water depletion again.”

Revathi said it had taken them time to ensure some sense of water security. Rainwater harvesting structures, cleaning of public wells and desilting of ponds have improved groundwater levels. In 2022, these efforts were recognised when the Panchayat won the National Water Awards 2020 institute by the Jal Shakti Ministry. “Giving permission to a company that relies on water as an input will undermine what we’ve painstakingly restored," she said.

The Kerala High Court has directed that deemed permission (a provision under which a building permit is considered granted if the panchayat does not issue a decision within 30 days) shall not apply until then.

The brewery had attempted to secure deemed permission after its application to the panchayat did not receive approval. However, the panchayat administrative committee brought this to the Court’s attention, and the Court ruled that deemed permission would not be applicable to the brewery. A decision regarding construction and related matters will be taken only after the final verdict.

Meanwhile, an application was submitted to the Agriculture Officer for the construction of a six-acre rainwater storage tank. The Agriculture Officer rejected the request, returning the file with the instruction that the land should be preserved for agricultural use.

In addition, an application has been filed with the panchayat for a building permit. This application is currently under consideration in the Assistant Engineer’s section.

“The company had not sought police protection, yet two jeeps and a bus carrying police personnel reached the site. That worries us. We have therefore decided to intensify the strike,” said Sivan Mannukad, a leader of the People’s Struggle Committee.