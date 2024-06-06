In the first poll after passing women’s bill, Kerala sends all male squad to Lok Sabha

Women constitute 52 percent of the population, yet Kerala has elected an all-men squad to represent it in the Lok Sabha. Women politicians were decimated in the general election which saw an intense battle for power between the three political fronts led by the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, From Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram to Rajmohan Unnithan in Kasargod, male candidates emerged victorious in all the 20 constituencies across the state. Absence of women MPs from Kerala in the 18th Lok Sabha is a topic political parties prefer to brush under the carpet.

In a stark contrast, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee gave tickets to 12 women candidates in West Bengal, of which 11 emerged successful this term. With 38 % women MPs, West Bengal emerged as the state with the highest number of women representatives in the 18th Lok Sabha.

According to IndiaSpend, only 73 women were selected from across the country to the Lok Sabha this time. Interestingly, this is the first election after the enactment of the women’s reservation act 2023, which aims to reserve 33 percent seats for women. Under-representation of women in the election has been in the spotlight ever since major fronts announced their candidates. All the major fronts together allotted only 9 seats (UDF:1, LDF:3 and NDA:5) to women, of which none emerged victorious.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front gave a ticket to a single woman candidate – Remya Haridas in Alathur. However, sources said that the lethargic local Congress leadership did little to ensure the victory of Remya, the sitting MP. “The local Congress leaders were not on good terms with Remya. That reflected in the campaign. Several Congressmen were said to have opted NOTA over their own candidate,” sources in Alathur said. Psephologist G Gopakumar said that the discontent among Congressmen in Alathur has reflected in the increased NOTA tally in the constituency. As many as 12033 votes were given to NOTA in Alathur, an SC-reserved constituency this time. This is the highest for NOTA in terms of numbers in this election in Kerala.

LDF, which gave seats only to three women, is facing criticism over its choice of candidates. In Vadakara, where CPI(M) has been facing strong anti-party sentiments since the 2012 murder of RMP leader TP Chandrashekaran, CPI(M) MLA and former state health minister KK Shailaja faced a humiliating defeat.

Shailaja, a popular politician, had proved her mettle multiple times, including the last Assembly election where she broke all records with over 60k majority. Many opined that Shailaja was made a scapegoat to end the party's jinx in Vadakara post the murder of TP Chandrasekharan. Writer Sara Joseph said that Shailaja, who was a successful politician, should not have been fielded in Vadakara, which still has strong sentiments in favour of slain TP.

“TP murder is still afresh in the minds of people, especially through the strong political interventions of KK Rema (TP’s wife and Vadakara MLA). It was not her personal defeat, but a wrong political decision. Same was the case of Annie Raja in Wayanad. When such an enormous victory is expected for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, I wonder why CPI fielded a senior leader like Annie Raja. A seasoned politician could have secured more votes than KJ Shine (fielded by the LDF) in Ernakulam,” Joseph said. Joseph said that the seats allotted by political parties were a major factor in the defeat of women candidates.

Though enactment of women’s reservation was a major topic of the campaign, BJP had given tickets only to four women in this general election. The total number of women candidates fielded by NDA, including a BDJS candidate, was five, which was short of the 33 percent mark it had boasted of in the parliament. However, BJP candidates Shobha Surendran and TN Sarasu have significantly improved the party’s vote share at Alappuzha and Alathur respectively.