In Kerala, medical negligence victims face a broken system of delays and bias

Harshina said she’s awaiting the HC decision. “I have no idea when the hearing will be held again and how many years before I get justice,” said Harshina, who is deeply worried about the future.

“I don’t know what will happen to me tomorrow. I am unable to do any work now, ” Harshina said.

Vidhi Centre's analysis also showed the average disposal time of consumer complaints in State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (CRDCs) in India was six years. The longest was 18 years. Time taken by national commissions and district forums were comparatively lesser.

Vidhi Centre used data mined from the Computerization and Computer Networking of Consumer Forums (CONFONET) - the official online portal for filing and tracking cases under the Consumer Protection Acts - for all years since the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, of 1986 for these insights.

Protracted trials and alleged ‘bias’ of experts

The Supreme Court has introduced several layers of protection for medical professionals (Jacob Mathew case) including strictures against entertaining a private complaint unless the complainant produces prima facie evidence in the form of a credible opinion by a competent doctor.

In the Dr Jacob Mathew case, the Supreme Court stated that if doctors are to be made criminally responsible for the death of a patient, negligence or incompetence on their part needs to be established beyond civil liability. Criminal liability would rise only if they did something in disregard of life and safety of the patient.

The police, before filing an FIR, should obtain an independent and competent medical opinion. The onus of procuring independent medical opinion, a criteria known as Bolam test, is on the complainant. The SC has also barred arrests of doctors unless it is necessary for further investigation or collecting evidence.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) is responsible for assigning cases to the district expert panel. “The team includes the District Medical Officer (DMO), a government pleader, and heads of concerned medical specialties who verify the medical documents. After the investigation, the report will be handed over to the ACP, who then submits it to the court,” said DMO, Thrissur, explaining the procedure.

B Kemal Pasha, a retired judge of the High Court of Kerala, attributed the delays to pendency of cases and the efficiency of the presiding judge.

Victims or their kin too can move the court even if the medical board report isn’t favourable or if it is taking time. “They only need to prove negligence, for that they need to submit medical evidence,” said Kemal Pasha.

In case of death, the relatives of the victim should submit a post-mortem report to prove the cause. “If any metal object has been left behind it can be proven by submitting an x-ray scan report. They would also need to present a medical expert during the hearing,” he said.

However, it isn't easy going. A lawyer with many years of experience in handling medical negligence told TNM that the majority of the doctors on the medical board as well as senior doctors who appear in court to give expert opinions tend to be biassed in favour of doctors.

“No doctor will come and speak against another doctor. Doctor’s called to testify would often be briefed by the IMA. Some kind of manoeuvring is done. We can't ignore the factor. Then there are deliberate delays, which is a kind of harassment. They drag the cases as much as they can, which may lead the victims or their family to give up on seeking justice,” he said.

In Harshina’s case a nine-member medical board rejected the police report and said it was impossible to determine during which of the three caesarean surgeries, the equipment was left in her abdomen. This was despite an MRI scan report from January 2017 not showing any presence of any metal object in her body. Only two out of nine members of the board disagreed with the decision.

“Before my third pregnancy, I had an MRI scan because of a headache. Experts say that if there had been any metal in my stomach during the MRI, it should have been discovered at that time, or I could have experienced complications. However, nothing was found. This indicates that negligence occurred during my third delivery," Harshina told TNM.

Advocate Rajesh Kumar, who has keenly followed Harshina’s case, told TNM that only the majority opinion matters in such cases. “The medical board’s report is crucial in medical negligence cases because here police don't have the expertise to investigate. The court considers the majority opinion. Disagreements by two board members won’t have much value,” said Rajesh, who believes doctors tend to be biassed while investigating failures of other doctors.

Laws and medical negligence

In India, medical negligence that results in death is now registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on July 1, 2024. It states that if someone causes the death of another person by a rash or negligent act, they can be punished with up to five years in prison and a fine. This includes medical professionals too.

Earlier medical negligence cases were registered under section 304 A of IPC. The new law is more strict compared to the IPC as it mandates fine and imprisonment.

Additionally, In India, there is a barrier to prosecuting the government health care professionals in criminal cases.

Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which offers protection to government servants, including healthcare providers, against prosecution for acts committed during their official duties has been recently replaced by Section 218 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It states that no court can take cognisance of an offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant while acting in the discharge of their official duty, unless the Union Government has given prior sanction.

This provision is designed to ensure that public servants can perform their responsibilities without fear of legal harassment. However, health professionals in the private sector can't enjoy this provision. Also, this is only applicable in criminal cases.

The Vidhi report said only three other states - Andhra Pradesh (3.75%) Karnataka and Bihar (2.5%) - had a lesser percentage than Kerala (5%) when it comes to criminal medical negligence cases in district courts.

The report’s analysis attributes the low figure to pre-trial dismissal of a large number of criminal complaints or FIRs instituted against healthcare providers. “This at least partially explains why the number of judgments in the district courts data is low,” the report states.

In 2021, the Supreme Court called for guidelines to protect doctors from frivolous prosecution against medical negligence. In the same year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a set of guidelines to be followed in medical negligence cases. According to Dr Rosenara, Kerala government is yet to formulate guidelines based on it.

In 2021, the Kerala government drafted a bill - the Kerala Medical Practitioners (Protection from Frivolous and Unjust Prosecutions) Bill – to safeguard medical practitioners from legal actions. It prevents frivolous complaints or cases that could harm a medical professional, especially allegations that are not backed by substantial evidence. But it never became a law.

Medical audits for safer healthcare

In Kerala medical negligence are regularly reported from both government and private hospitals. However, a spurt in such cases from government medical institutions and the outrage over it have led to announcement of medical audits in state-run hospitals.

“There is widespread propaganda that negligence occurs in all government hospitals and medical colleges. But when we check the data, the number of medical negligence deaths has reasonably decreased in the past 10 years,” Veena George, state health minister said. But the data is not publicly available yet. In reply to an RTI query by TNM the health department said they don't have data on medical negligence cases and details can be obtained from Kerala Council for Clinical Establishments.

Individual health care professionals are often blamed for errors but it is also about systems that need to be made safer. The state government has now decided to introduce a medical audit by an expert committee in all hospitals. The committee will evaluate the treatment protocol given to patients who faced medical negligence.

The government has also reintroduced the death audit to investigate the cause of death and the treatment protocol followed in all medical colleges, which was stopped in between.

Dr Rosenara Beegum, the state president of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA), said criminal negligence needs to be distinguished from professional error. “Criminal negligence implies criminal intent. However, no doctor can treat a patient with the intention to hurt them. If an error occurs we should approach it sensibly,” she told TNM.

Prolonged trials in medical negligence cases affect the functioning of the system. “If a negligence case has been reported, the doctor is suspended till the case is resolved. In the doctor's absence, other doctors are forced to work longer hours to make up for it," she said.

In an atmosphere of fear and mistrust doctors are unable to rely on their accumulated experience when making decisions. “Apart from the textbook knowledge, a doctor’s experience matters. Every doctor develops a sense through experience and sometimes needs to make treatment decisions intuitively. If an error occurs, it might not be intentional. Something untoward might have happened even otherwise but we have tried to save the patient. Now nobody shows the courage to do that. Now they document everything and adhere strictly to existing standard practices,” Dr Rosenara said.

