In Kerala, as Christian families fight Waqf claim, right-wing groups seize the opportunity

The Church of Our Lady of Velankanny is located by the sea, along the stretch from Munambam to Cherai in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. This region is predominantly home to Latin Catholics, a community engaged in fishing, and falls under the Kottapuram diocese.

Munambam and the nearby Cherai beach are popular spots frequented by tourists. The life of residents was mostly peaceful until they got embroiled in a land dispute, thought to be settled decades ago. Problems arose after a court petition said that their homes stand on Waqf property, gifted several decades ago to Farook College in Kozhikode district by a wealthy Muslim man named Muhammed Siddhique Sait. The residents faced legal restrictions from 2022 on paying land taxes on the properties owned by them, since they were listed as Waqf land.

Waqf refers to an endowment made by a Muslim individual for charitable, educational, or religious purposes. The Kerala State Waqf Board, a statutory body constituted by the state government under the Waqf Act 1995, manages several mosques and other Waqf properties. It also has powers to acquire and hold property.

As tensions rose, right-wing Hindu groups arrived, offering support to the Christian residents in a calculated move to exploit religious divisions, though experts are of the view that the Waqf land claim is unlikely to meet legal scrutiny. The massive support for the villagers, genuinely concerned about loss of property, from BJP-affiliated groups assumes significance in the wake of proposed amendments to Waqf law.

In August this year, the Union government referred the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which proposes sweeping changes on how it is administered to a joint committee of Parliament after the Opposition called it 'unconstitutional' and 'anti-minority.' The Bill seeks to amend the 1995 Waqf Act, stripping powers of the Waqf administration and bringing it under the control of the government. On September 28 the echoes of the protest reached Delhi. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who has been defending the proposed amendments, posted on X expressing solidarity with those affected by Waqf land issue in Munambam, promising to address their grievances.

While 600 of the 800 families that are affected are Christians, the rest are from Hindu and Muslim communities. The issue has also given BJP, which had been wooing the Syrian Catholics an opportunity to get close to the Latin Catholic community.

Decades-old dispute

For Joseph Benny, a local resident, Munambam was the place where his parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents lived for decades as part of the fishing community that had settled there for livelihood.

More than a century ago the land was owned by Sattar Settu, a merchant in Kochi. Later, it came under the possession of his son-in-law, Muhammed Siddhique Sait. At that time, there were around 14 fishing families residing there. Over the years, the number of families grew.

In November 1950, Siddhique Sait gifted the property to Kozhikode’s Farook College. The land, valued at around Rs 1 lakh, was spread across 404 acres and 74 cents. The deed identified the property as Waqf land and gave the college authorities freedom over transactions on the condition that the income from the land must be used solely for educational purposes.

The settlers, who had been living there for generations, faced significant challenges after this.