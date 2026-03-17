Kerala

In a first, IUML fields two women candidates for Kerala Assembly polls

Fathima Thahiliya will contest from Perambra, while Jayanthi Rajan has been nominated from Koothuparamba, becoming the first non-Muslim woman candidate to be fielded by the party.
Fathima Thahiliya and Jayanthi Rajan
Fathima Thahiliya and Jayanthi Rajan
Written by:
TNM Staff
Published on

In a first for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the party has fielded two women candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, breaking from its long-standing reluctance to promote women in electoral politics. Fathima Thahiliya will contest from Perambra, while Jayanthi Rajan has been nominated from Koothuparamba, becoming the first non-Muslim woman candidate to be fielded by the party. The party made an announcement on Tuesday, March 17, listing the names of 25 candidates. Two more candidates will be announced later.

The move marks a notable shift for the IUML, which is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and has historically given limited representation to women. The party’s first woman candidate, Khamarunnisa Anwar, contested in 1996 but lost to CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem. It took more than two decades for the party to field another woman – Noorbina Rasheed in 2021 – who was defeated by LDF’s Ahammed Devarkovil. 

Party president Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said the IUML will contest 27 seats as part of the UDF alliance, adding that the final list was prepared after consultations with senior leaders and party cadre.

Senior leader MK Muneer will not contest this time, while PK Kunhalikutty has been fielded from Malappuram. The party is yet to announce candidates for Punaloor and Chelakkara.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

List of 25 candidates

  1. Manjeshwar - MK Ashraf

  2. Kasaragod - Kalladra Mayin Haji

  3. Azhikode - Adv Kareem Cheleri

  4. Koothuparamba - Jayanthi Rajan

  5. Thiruvambady - CK Kasim

  6. Kuttiyadi - Palakkal Abdullah

  7. Koduvally - Adv PK Firoz

  8. Perambra - Fathima Thahiliya

  9. Kunnamangalam - MA Razack

  10. Kozhikode South - Adv Faisal Babu

  11. Kondotty - TP Ashraf Ali

  12. Ernad - PK Basheer

  13. Manjeri - Adv Rahmathulla

  14. Perinthalmanna - Najeeb Kanthapuram

  15. Mankada - Manjalamkuzhi Ali

  16. Malappuram - PK Kunhalikutty

  17. Vengara - KM Shaji

  18. Vallikunnu - TV Ebrahim

  19. Tirurangadi - PMA Zameer

  20. Kottakkal - Prof Abid Hussain Thangal

  21. Tanur - PK Navas

  22. Tirur - Kurukkoli Moideen

  23. Mannarkkad - Adv N Shamsudheen

  24. Guruvayur - CH Rasheed

  25. Kalamassery - Adv VE Abdul Gafoor

2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

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