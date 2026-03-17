In a first, IUML fields two women candidates for Kerala Assembly polls

In a first for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the party has fielded two women candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, breaking from its long-standing reluctance to promote women in electoral politics. Fathima Thahiliya will contest from Perambra, while Jayanthi Rajan has been nominated from Koothuparamba, becoming the first non-Muslim woman candidate to be fielded by the party. The party made an announcement on Tuesday, March 17, listing the names of 25 candidates. Two more candidates will be announced later.

The move marks a notable shift for the IUML, which is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and has historically given limited representation to women. The party’s first woman candidate, Khamarunnisa Anwar, contested in 1996 but lost to CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem. It took more than two decades for the party to field another woman – Noorbina Rasheed in 2021 – who was defeated by LDF’s Ahammed Devarkovil.

Party president Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said the IUML will contest 27 seats as part of the UDF alliance, adding that the final list was prepared after consultations with senior leaders and party cadre.

Senior leader MK Muneer will not contest this time, while PK Kunhalikutty has been fielded from Malappuram. The party is yet to announce candidates for Punaloor and Chelakkara.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

List of 25 candidates