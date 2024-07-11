‘I was in pain’: Kerala woman shares traumatic ordeal at disabled-unfriendly exam centre

Two hours later, by 11 am – the cut-off exam time allowed for persons without disability – Fathima finished writing. As a person with disability, she could claim another 40 minutes, but by then, she was in too much pain to sit there any longer, she said. This time, she insisted on her husband picking her up, not wanting to go through the painful procedure of others trying to do that. “However, they would not allow me to leave with my husband until those extra 40 minutes were over. Two other students with disabilities were also in the hall, taking the exam. But this did not mean the extra time was mandatory. It was up to me to use it or not. But they would not listen to my protests; they made me wait, and I somehow put up with the pain. Even after the 40 minutes were over and the two other students left, they still took a few more minutes, saying they needed to get permission to allow my husband in,” Fathima recalled.

After all this, she realised there was another entrance to the hall, through which she could have entered with less difficulty, but the centre had again cited rules to not open it. “They even asked me why I got a seat in this centre, when it was already reported as a disabled-unfriendly one. When I asked how they could have a license to conduct an exam like this, they asked me to complain to the National Testing Agency (NTA) that holds the exam,” she told TNM.