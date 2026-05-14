‘I offer all possible support to govt’: KC Venugopal backs VD Satheesan’s CM appointment

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Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Thursday, May 14, publicly backed the Congress high command’s decision to appoint VD Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister, ending days of intense lobbying and speculation over the leadership battle within the party.

“The people of Kerala gave the UDF a massive victory with great expectations. The 102 seats we received is unprecedented in contemporary history. I offer all possible support to the government and the Chief Minister for future initiatives,” Venugopal told reporters after the announcement.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate VD Satheesan on becoming Chief Minister and I assure him all my support,” he added.

Venugopal also said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had personally consulted him during the decision-making process. “They called me and asked for my opinion, and we all discussed it. I thank the MLAs, party workers, and functionaries for the support they gave me. Finally, the party made a decision and, as sincere Congress workers, we are all behind the party’s decision,” he said.

Venugopal had emerged as the preferred choice of a majority of Congress legislators during consultations held by AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, along with AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi, in Thiruvananthapuram on May 7.

When asked about the support he had received from the Congress MLAs during the consultations, Venugopal said the issue was no longer relevant after the high command’s final decision. “One thing I said clearly from the beginning is that the high command will take the decision and, whatever the decision, as a party worker, I will abide by it,” he said.

According to sources, 47 of the Congress’ 63 MLAs had backed Venugopal’s candidature for Chief Minister during one-to-one meetings. By contrast, Satheesan reportedly had the support of only six Congress MLAs, while senior leader Ramesh Chennithala drew support from eight legislators.

However, Satheesan secured the backing of key UDF allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), besides strong public support from Congress workers and supporters across Kerala, which is learnt to have ultimately influenced the high command’s final decision.

One of the most influential organisational leaders in the Congress, Venugopal is widely regarded as a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and a key link between the party high command and state units across the country. The 63-year-old leader from Kannur rose through the ranks of the Kerala Students Union and Youth Congress before entering electoral politics through Alappuzha, where he won Assembly elections in 1996, 2001, and 2006.

He later served as Tourism and Devaswom Minister in the Oommen Chandy government before moving to national politics. His elevation within the Congress organisation accelerated during the UPA years and later through his appointments as AICC general secretary and subsequently General Secretary (Organisation), one of the most powerful posts within the party.